Ukrainian intelligence launches DDoS attack on Russia's Gazprom and Gazpromneft

From January 28, company clients cannot use their personal accounts and online services of the companies

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate launched a DDoS attack on the digital infrastructure of Russian companies Gazprom and Gazpromneft, disrupting their online services, according to a source in Ukrainian intelligence speaking to LIGA.net.

The cyber attack, which coincided with the anniversary of the Battle of Kruty, targeted the online services of these companies, which support the activities of the Russian army.

Since Tuesday, clients have been unable to access their personal accounts, use online services, make payments for fuel using fuel cards, redeem or accumulate bonuses, and more.

The source added that Gazprom representatives, in response to customer complaints, have been reporting a "temporary technical failure" without explaining the nature or cause of the disruption.

There is no information on when the online services will be restored.

Previously, on December 12, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence marked Russia's Constitution Day by displaying a banner on the State Duma's website with the message "The country of Russia does not exist" and blocking the website of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation.

From December 30 to January 1, Ukrainian military intelligence conducted a festive cyber attack on the Russian oil sector, including Lukoil, to mark the New Year.