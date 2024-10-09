Ukrainian Legion in Poland: Financial compensation and border crossing privileges

As of October 4, 196 Ukrainian men from all over Europe have applied to join the Ukrainian Legion

Photo: EPA/ROMAN RIOS

Men who join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland will be able to cross the border to return home for leave and rotation, and they will receive financial compensation, the General Consul of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleh Kuts, said in an interview with i.pl.

"The legion offers financial compensation, and it is possible to cross the border without any issues to return for leave and rotation. Additionally, individuals aged 18 and above can apply, not just those aged 25, as this is the mobilization age in Ukraine," Kuts said.

As of October 4, 196 Ukrainian men from across Europe have applied to join the Ukrainian Legion, according to Kuts.

The official noted that the creation of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland is aimed at countering Russian disinformation, which claims that Ukrainian soldiers are sent to the front without proper training, equipment, and support, and are simply "thrown" into battle.

He also noted that the legion is being formed on a voluntary basis, where anyone interested can receive information about the terms of the contract, their rights, obligations, and discuss any concerns with the personnel. Additionally, the General Consul of Ukraine clarified that only Ukrainian citizens can join the legion.

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 8 during a meeting with Donald Tusk.

On July 11, Radosław Sikorski reported that several thousand Ukrainians of both genders had already registered to participate in the Ukrainian Legion.

At the beginning of September, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported that the Ukrainian Legion had not yet begun recruiting volunteers. The agreement between Zelenskyy and Tusk exists only on paper so far.

On October 2, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the number of Ukrainians who expressed a desire to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was "extremely small."