Ukrainian mayor's body returned after over two years of Russian captivity

He was held captive by the Russians for two years and eight months and was tortured. During the latest exchange his body was returned to Ukraine

Yevheniy Matveyev (Photo: Facebook)

The body of Yevheniy Matveyev, the mayor of Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, who was tortured in Russian captivity for over two years, has been returned to Ukraine in the latest prisoner exchange, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

"Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was captured by Russians at the end of February 2022. Later, they took the mayor, Yevheniy Matveyev, into captivity. For two years and eight months, he was held and tortured by the occupiers. During the latest exchange, his body was returned to Ukraine," Fedorov wrote.

Matveyev was known for his pro-Ukrainian stance and active work at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. From February 2022, as the Russian troops attempted to seize the city, he organized patrols, provided residents with basic supplies, set up a maternity ward in the local hospital, and regularly reported on the situation via social media.

On March 13, 2022, Matveyev was abducted by the Russian military at a checkpoint. His wife filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights demanding his release, as reported by public broadcaster Suspilne.

On November 2, it was announced that Ukraine has established a center for the reintegration of military personnel freed from Russian captivity, the first such facility in the country.

Ukraine aims to prioritize the return of individuals held captive by Russia since 2014, including civilians, in future exchanges.