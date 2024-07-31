Ukrainian military strikes Russian ammunition depot near Kursk in overnight attack - photo, video

The attack was carried out by units from the forces and means of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces

An explosion (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment of the Russian army near the city of Kursk, reported the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Tonight, an attack was made on a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment near the settlement of Kursk, Russian Federation. The work of enemy air defense and explosions at the aiming points were observed," the message says.

The attack was carried out by units from the forces and assets of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

The details of the damage are being clarified.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions in Russia's Kursk Oblast have been heard almost every day since mid-July 2024.

The Defense Forces carried out attacks on a TV tower, a low-voltage equipment factory, several oil depots and electrical substations.