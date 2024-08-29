Ukrainian MP Dmytruk declared international fugitive amid assault allegations

A petition has been submitted for the lawmaker to be given a pre-trial restriction of custody

Artem Dmytruk (Photo: Andriy Hudzenko / LIGA.net)

A current member of the Ukrainian parliament has been declared wanted internationally and intergovernmentally, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation reported. Based on photos and details of the case, the individual in question appears to be Artem Dmytruk.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Prosecutors initiated a search, including international and intergovernmental alerts, for the member of parliament, who is suspected of assaulting a military officer and a law enforcement officer.

Additionally, the Office of the Prosecutor General submitted a petition to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv requesting a pretrial detention measure for the suspect.

Previously, the legislator had been summoned for questioning by an SBI investigator but failed to appear at the scheduled time and did not provide a reason for his absence, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

On August 25, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin pressed charges against the sitting MP related to incidents involving assaults on law enforcement and military personnel in Odesa and Kyiv in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Earlier that day, media outlets reported that MP Dmytruk had fled to Moldova.

Later in the day, the SBI initiated criminal proceedings concerning the illegal border crossing by the sitting MP. A source at the SBI confirmed to LIGA.net that Dmytruk was the subject in question.

By August 26, an SBI communications officer stated that the agency indeed had case materials concerning the legislator but had been unable to detain him earlier due to a lack of formal indictment from the Prosecutor General.