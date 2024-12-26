According to the Ukrainian military, due to the language barrier, they had to communicate with him using gestures

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade captured an Egyptian national fighting alongside Russian troops on the Toretsk front, according to military reports shared on social media.

The enemy, unable to break through in small groups, began increasing the number of assault troops to 20. However, this only led to greater losses on their side, as evidenced by the latest failed assault, the military noted.

Taking advantage of the foggy weather, an invading group approached the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but were met with fire from the infantry of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 28th Brigade. Ukrainian fighters eliminated part of the Russian assault group in close combat. One of the enemies managed to jump into a trench but was quickly eliminated with grenades.

Other soldiers attempted to flee, hide, or play dead, but Ukrainian drones eliminated each one of them.

Only one of the attackers surrendered and was taken prisoner; he was identified as an Egyptian national. Due to the language barrier, communication with him had to be conducted using gestures, the military reported.