Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi dismissed from his post

The supervisory board of Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo voted to dismiss its head, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, during a late-night meeting on September 2, according to a report by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the public broadcaster Suspilne, with reference to an unnamed source familiar with the results of the supervisory board's vote.

Zheleznyak reported that four out of six members of the supervisory board voted in favor of Kudrytskyi's dismissal.

Suspilne specified that the three state-appointed members—Yuriy Tokarskyi, Oleksandr Baraniuk, and Yuriy Boyko—along with one independent member, Roman Pionkovskyi, voted for the dismissal. The other two independent members voted against.

Kudrytskyi's last day of work will be September 4. Deputy Chairman of the Board Oleksiy Brekht will assume the duties of the acting head of Ukrenergo, according to a source cited by Suspilne.

Forbes, citing a source in government energy circles, reported that the supervisory board meeting was initiated by Kudrytskyi himself late on September 2.

Kudrytskyi was appointed in 2020 and was set to serve as the chairman of Ukrenergo until August 2025.

On August 30, reports emerged about Kudrytskyi's potential resignation. Forbes, citing its own sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the General Staff, demanded that Kudrytskyi submit a resignation letter immediately, but he refused.

The reason for the resignation demand was reportedly the unfinished protective structures around the substations of the system operator, which allegedly led to power supply disruptions following the attack on August 26.

The European-Ukrainian Energy Agency (EUEA) called on the supervisory board and Zelenskyy not to rush the dismissal of Kudrytskyi.