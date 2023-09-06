Ukrainian religious scholar, former 'DPR' hostage Ihor Kozlovsky passes away

Overnight on September 5-6, a well-known Ukrainian religious scholar and former hostage of "DPR" terrorists Ihor Kozlovsky passed away, reported his colleague and fellow religious scholar Lyudmyla Filipovych.

According to her, the cause of death was a heart attack.

He was 69 years old.

Kozlovsky was a world-renowned specialist in religious studies and spiritual systems. He met with Pope Paul II, wrote more than 50 scientific books, and had numerous awards and distinctions, including the Austrian Albert Schweitzer Society medal and the Order of the Royal Confraternity of Saint Teotonio (Portugal).

In January 2016, the scientist was detained by "DPR" terrorists in his apartment in Donetsk. He remained in their captivity until December 2017 and was released as part of the exchange.

After his return, Kozlovsky monitored the situation with the Kremlin prisoners, fought for their release, and also actively gave lectures about religion and how he managed to psychologically and physically survive captivity.

