Umerov hopes to agree on a position by the end of the day that will bring peace closer

NSDC Secretary calls talks between Ukraine and the United States constructive and productive, hopes to reach agreement

Rustem Umerov (Photo: x.com/rustem_umerov)

Real progress has been made in negotiations between Ukraine and the United States over the past two days. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umero expressed hopes to achieve real results by the end of the day on December 15.

"We hope that by the end of the day we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace," he said.

Umerov called the dialog between the parties constructive and productive, but noted that there is "a lot of noise and anonymous speculation in the information space." He urged the public not to fall for rumors and provocations.

According to the NSDC Secretary, the American team led by Special Representative Steve Vitkoff and businessman and son-in-law of the US President Jared Kushner is working "extremely constructively" to help Ukraine find a way to a long-term peace agreement.

"The Ukrainian team is extremely grateful to President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are making," Umerov emphasized.

UPDATED at 5:40 p.m. Umerov's press service clarified that no agreement is expected by the end of the day. The NSDC Secretary meant that the parties will finally agree on positions by the end of the day.

Заява Рустема Умєрова (скриншот)