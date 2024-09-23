UN General Assembly adopts Pact for the Future. Russia and its allies tried to make amendments

Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria have sought amendments that would limit the role of civil society and the private sector

UN flag (Photo: Office of the President)

On September 22, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Pact for the Future, which obliges countries to take measures to create a safe, peaceful and sustainable world for future generations, according to the press service of the organization.

Despite attempts by Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria to amend the Pact, these proposals were rejected.

Moscow's allies suggested adding to the text a call for non-interference in the issue of national sovereignty and giving priority to intergovernmental discussions. The UN notes that this could reduce the role of civil society and the interests of the private sector.

The Pact covers five main areas: sustainable development, peace and security, science and technology, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

UN member states have pledged to intensify the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement, involve young people in decision-making, strengthen partnerships with civil society, and protect civilians in conflicts.

The Global Digital Compact is the first worldwide agreement on the international regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and is based on the idea that technology should be useful to all, the UN notes.

This agreement aims to overcome the digital divide and ensure the safe use of AI, as well as the creation of a worldwide Scientific Panel to discuss its regulation.

The Declaration on Future Generations emphasizes protecting the long-term interests of future generations by calling for consideration of the environmental and social consequences of our actions today. The document highlights the importance of equality between generations and the need for active moves to protect the environment.

On September 10, 2024, a session of the UN General Assembly began in New York, and at the end of the month, high-level debates will be held with the participation of heads of states and governments. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech is expected on September 25.

On September 18, the head of state approved the composition of the delegation: Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha became its head, Sergiy Kyslytsya became its deputy.

Leaving for the United States on the evening of September 22, Zelenskyy said that this fall "it will be decided what will happen next in this war."