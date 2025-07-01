Zelenskyy: Brigadier of 110th Brigade killed by Russian Iskander strike

on July 1, the occupiers shelled the village of Gulyaypole in the Dnipro region with ballistic missiles

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Zakharevych, was killed in a Russian missile strike. This was announced in an evening video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, during the day on July 1, the rubble from the Russian attack was being cleared in Gulyaypol.

"Unfortunately, there are losses. Both military and civilians. The commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, Colonel Zakharevych, was killed. Other guys from the brigade were killed. My condolences to all the families and friends," the President said .

He added that a full investigation into the circumstances of the strike is underway.

"I am waiting for the report. Everyone who was wounded, and it was a rocket attack, is being provided with the necessary assistance. More than 30 people were wounded. We will definitely respond to the Russians for this attack," the Head of State emphasized.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the death of Zakharevych. However, the military did not disclose the circumstances of the colonel's death.

"Zakharevych was an officer of honor, a leader who was respected by his comrades and trusted by his subordinates. Our army has lost another representative of a new generation of Ukrainian officers who grew up in combat and became models of courage and proactive military leadership," the statement reads.

The command of the Special Operations Forces noted that Zakharevych devoted part of his life to the Special Forces. It was he who prepared three qualification courses for the Special Forces of Ukraine.

Eventually, he headed the 47th Special Forces detachment. He personally took part in combat missions and performed them directly. As an officer of the command at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he headed a consolidated special forces group that performed combat missions behind enemy lines.

BACKGROUND. Zakharevych was appointed to command the 110th Mechanized Brigade in February 2025 after the brigade, which was fighting in southern Donetsk region, lost control of the village of Velyka Novosilka. Prior to that, he served as deputy commander of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade and also served in the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 1st Separate Tank Brigade.

Photo: CCO

Photo: CCO

Photo: CCO

On July 1, the Dnipropetrovs'k JFO reported a rocket attack on Gulyaypol in Kamianske district. There were reports of dead and wounded. The occupants used two ballistic missiles, probably of the Iskander-M type.