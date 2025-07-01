Russia struck Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile – there are dead and wounded

There are reports of deaths and injuries as a result of the Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region.

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On July 1, Russian forces attacked the Kamianky district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile. As a result of the strike, there are reports of casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration did not specify the exact number of casualties, noting that details would be provided later.

Around 09:32, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In total, on the night of July 1, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 52 drones. 47 drones were neutralized ; there were hits in three locations.