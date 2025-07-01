Russia struck Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile – there are dead and wounded
On July 1, Russian forces attacked the Kamianky district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile. As a result of the strike, there are reports of casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration did not specify the exact number of casualties, noting that details would be provided later.
Around 09:32, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
In total, on the night of July 1, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 52 drones. 47 drones were neutralized ; there were hits in three locations.
- On June 24, Russia attacked Dnipro and the city of Samara. As of June 27, the death toll had risen to 21 in Dnipro and two in Samara.
- On June 27, Russia launched a missile strike on the city of Samara in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in five deaths and 23 injuries. June 28 and 29 were declared days of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.