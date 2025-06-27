The city of Samara has declared June 28 and 29 as Days of Mourning for those killed in the Russian attack

Five people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian strike on the city of Samara on June 27.

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

The city of Samara in Dnipropetrovsk region has declared June 28 and 29 as Days of Mourning following a Russian missile strike. This was announced by the mayor, Serhiy Reznyk.

"This is not accidental terror. Russia deliberately targeted civilians. Our city," the mayor of the city wrote.

According to him, rescuers are still clearing the rubble, medics are fighting for the wounded, and all services are working non-stop.

On June 27, Russia launched a missile strike on the city of Samara in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Several explosions were heard in the city at 11:13 and 11:25.

Initially, three deaths and 14 injuries were reported. Later, the death toll rose to five. The number of injured increased to 23, four of whom are in critical condition.