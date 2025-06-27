The city of Samara has declared June 28 and 29 as Days of Mourning for those killed in the Russian attack
The city of Samara in Dnipropetrovsk region has declared June 28 and 29 as Days of Mourning following a Russian missile strike. This was announced by the mayor, Serhiy Reznyk.
"This is not accidental terror. Russia deliberately targeted civilians. Our city," the mayor of the city wrote.
According to him, rescuers are still clearing the rubble, medics are fighting for the wounded, and all services are working non-stop.
On June 27, Russia launched a missile strike on the city of Samara in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Several explosions were heard in the city at 11:13 and 11:25.
Initially, three deaths and 14 injuries were reported. Later, the death toll rose to five. The number of injured increased to 23, four of whom are in critical condition.
- On June 24, Russia struck Dnipro and the region with ballistic missiles. The city's mayor, Borys Filatov , called the attack the most brazen since the beginning of the full-scale war.
- The enemy strike also hit the Odessa-Zaporizhzhia train, but Russian propaganda blamed the Ukrainian air defense system for it. Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) confirmed that the train was damaged by the enemy strike.
- As of the evening of June 25 , the death toll in Dnipro has risen to 21. In total, there are over 340 casualties, including 38 children.