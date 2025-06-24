Russia struck the Dnipro and the region: there is destruction and deaths, the Odesa – Zaporizhzhya train was hit

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia struck the Dnipropetrovsk region – there are dead and injured, as well as damage to civilian objects, in particular, the Odessa-Zaporizhzhya train was hit. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia and the head of the regional administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Rescuers and medics quickly arrived at the scene, and the passengers were taken to shelter, as an air alert is ongoing in the region, the UZ noted.

According to the company, a replacement rolling stock is being prepared along the Dnipro to transfer passengers and deliver them to Zaporizhia.

The head of the OVA reported that a fire broke out in Dnipro due to an attack by the occupiers, and civilian infrastructure was damaged – including a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building.

Photo: Telegram of Serhiy Lysak

"The train was damaged. Its passengers were injured," Lysak noted.

The occupiers also targeted the city of Samar in the region – details are being clarified.

Lysak reported that there were deaths and injuries in both Dnipro and Samara.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged in Dnipro, the city hospital and polyclinic were also damaged, and there was significant destruction in the private sector.

According to preliminary data, one person died.

UPDATED. A person died and more than 20 people were injured in Dnipro as a result of the occupiers' strike. A 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalized in moderate condition, the head of the regional administration wrote.

The mayor of the city noted that the buildings of 19 schools, 10 kindergartens, a vocational school, a music school, as well as three out-of-school education institutions, a social security department, and eight medical institutions – a hospital, outpatient clinics, and a dental clinic – were damaged.

The consequences of the destruction in the residential sector are being clarified.

In Samara, two people were killed and three wounded, the head of the military administration said.

UPDATED at 13:50. The number of casualties in Dnipro has increased to seven, about 70 people were injured. Ten children are among the wounded. Five of the victims are in serious condition.

"The figures are still being clarified. Unfortunately, the number of people affected by this attack is constantly growing. However, there could have been many times more. Many of those who were in the affected area were in the shelter at the time of the attack. This saved dozens of lives", – said Lysak.

In Samara, the death toll increased to two. Nine people were injured, most of them hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition.

ОБНОВЛЕНО в 13:50. Количество жертв в Днепре возросло до семи, около 70 человек пострадали. Среди раненых десять детей. Пятеро из пострадавших – в тяжелом состоянии.

"Цифры еще уточняются. К сожалению, количество людей, которых задела эта атака, постоянно растет. Впрочем, их могло быть в разы больше. Очень многие из тех, кто находился в зоне поражения, в момент удара были в укрытии. Это спасло десятки жизней", – отметил Лысак.

В Самаре количество погибших увеличилось до двух. Девять пострадали, большинство из них госпитализированы. Четыре человека находятся в тяжелом состоянии.

Photo: Telegram of Serhiy Lysak

Photo: Telegram of Serhiy Lysak

Photo: Telegram of Serhiy Lysak

Photo: Telegram of Serhiy Lysak

Photo: Telegram of Serhiy Lysak

Photo: Telegram of Serhiy Lysak