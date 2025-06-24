In Dnipropetrovs'k region, more than 10 people were killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike, more than 160 people were injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In the Dnipro region, assistance is being provided to everyone who suffered from the Russian ballistic missile strike. As of now, more than 160 people are known to have been injured. Unfortunately, 11 people have died. The rubble is being cleared, so the number of deaths may, unfortunately, increase. My condolences to all relatives and friends," the head of state wrote.

He recalled that this strike damaged many civilian infrastructure facilities: houses, schools, even a passenger train.

The latter had more than 500 passengers on board, five carriages were crushed, but there were no casualties, the president noted.

"Russia is not capable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries. Russia is not capable of producing hundreds of other weapons without components, equipment, and expertise that this crazy regime in Moscow does not possess. That is why it is important to limit as much as possible the schemes that combine Russia with accomplices. Significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia is also necessary," Zelenskyy noted.

UPDATED. In Dnipro, the death toll has risen to 15, 174 people have been injured, according to the head of the regional administration, Serhiy Lysak.