Filatov on the Russian attack on the Dnieper: The most daring blow for a full-scale war

As a result of the Russian strike, there are dead and wounded, dozens of civilian facilities damaged

Borys Filatov (Photo: Dnipro City Council)

The Russian attack on the Dnipro River on June 24 is one of the most audacious attacks on the city in terms of damage during the entire full-scale war. There are dead and wounded, dozens of educational institutions and other civilian buildings were damaged. This was stated by the mayor of Dnipro , Borys Filatov .

The mayor reported that rescue operations are ongoing in a large number of locations. There are known deaths and dozens of injuries.

"About 25 ambulances were sent on trips. And many more people went to hospitals on their own," Filatov said.

According to him, the consequences of the Russian attack on the destruction of urban infrastructure are still being determined, but it is already known that 34 educational institutions and eight medical facilities were damaged.

In particular, windows, doors, and ceilings were broken at the music school, vocational school, and after-school centers. There was also damage to the hospital, outpatient clinic, and dental clinic.

"In terms of losses, this is probably one of the most audacious attacks on the Dnieper during the entire full-scale war," Filatov said.

He reported that the city authorities and the military administration are already accepting applications for the restoration of damaged buildings.

Photo: Boris Filatov

Photo: Boris Filatov

Photo: Boris Filatov

Photo: Boris Filatov

Photo: Boris Filatov

Photo: Boris Filatov

Photo: Boris Filatov

Photo: Boris Filatov