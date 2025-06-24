Russia cynically accused Ukrainian air defense of damaging a train after its strike on the Dnieper
Russian propaganda has spread information that passenger train No. 52 Odessa-Zaporizhzhya was allegedly damaged by Ukrainian air defense. However, this is a fake, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported .
As confirmed by Ukrzaliznytsia, train No. 52 Odessa – Zaporizhzhia was damaged as a result of a terrorist attack by Russians on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
"The enemy traditionally tries to shift responsibility for its own crimes onto Ukraine, justifying strikes on civilian objects," the Central Military Commission noted.
- On June 24, Russia struck the Dnipro and the region. Seven people are currently reported dead and about 70 injured in the Dnipro, and there is also damage to civilian objects. Two people died in Samara.
- On the night of June 24 , Russia attacked the Sumy region with drones, resulting in three deaths, including a child.