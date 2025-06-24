Russia cynically accused Ukrainian air defense of damaging a train after its strike on the Dnieper

On June 24, the Russian army struck the Dnieper and the region, causing the Odesa-Zaporizhzhya train to be hit.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Russian propaganda has spread information that passenger train No. 52 Odessa-Zaporizhzhya was allegedly damaged by Ukrainian air defense. However, this is a fake, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported .

As confirmed by Ukrzaliznytsia, train No. 52 Odessa – Zaporizhzhia was damaged as a result of a terrorist attack by Russians on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The enemy traditionally tries to shift responsibility for its own crimes onto Ukraine, justifying strikes on civilian objects," the Central Military Commission noted.

Illustration of the CPR