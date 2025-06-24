Russia attacked Ukraine with almost a hundred drones at night. How many did the air defense shoot down?

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of June 24, drone strikes were recorded in six locations

Air defense (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

On the night of June 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 attack drones. Air defenses managed to neutralize 78 drones, the Air Force reported .

From 10:00 PM on June 23, the enemy attacked with 97 "Shaheeds" and drone simulators of various types from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – in Russia, Chauda – TOT of Crimea.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 78 drones (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, south, and north of the country. 63 were shot down by fire weapons, 15 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations.