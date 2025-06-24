Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones: fire broke out, three people were injured

Three locations were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of June 24

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of June 24, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones. A fire broke out at the site of the strike on a civilian enterprise, and three people were injured, said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Terekhov reported the first explosion in the city at around 02:11. He later reported that one of the explosions occurred in the private sector, near a hospital in the Nemyshlyanskyi district.

"Windows were broken in nearby buildings. No information has been received about the victims yet," Terekhov wrote.

The mayor also reported that a private house was hit. A fire broke out at the scene of the hit. After 03:00 in the morning, new explosions were reported in Kharkiv.

In the morning, the city mayor reported that the Russians had previously released about seven "shaheeds" over the city at night. One of the drones fell without exploding.

"The rest were hit by three locations – two of them are in the private sector of the Nemyshlyansky district, and one civilian enterprise in Saltivskyi," Terekhov noted.

He also reported that three people were injured in the attack. The mayor did not specify what condition the people were in.