Sixth person killed in June 7 attack found under rubble in Kharkiv. The search is over
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the body of the sixth dead employee of a civilian enterprise attacked by Russia on June 7 was pulled from the rubble. This was reported to by Mayor Igor Terekhov.
The man was reported missing after an enemy attack. The search operation, which lasted several days, is over.
On the morning of June 12, two bodies of the fourth and fifth victims were unblocked from the rubble.
- We are talking about the attack on the night of June 7. Then Russia used more than 50 UAVs, KABs and a missile. This resulted in casualties and dozens of injured.
- At the time, it was reported that six employees could be blocked under the rubble of one of the enterprises, and there was no communication with them.
- The body of the first victim was found on June 10. Later, other bodies were found .