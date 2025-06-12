Fifth body unblocked from rubble in Kharkiv after Russian strike on June 7
In Kharkiv, two more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a factory attacked by Russians five days ago. This was reported to by the head of the regional military civilian administration Oleh Syniehubov .
"Rescuers have just removed the body of the fifth person from the rubble of a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv," he wrote .
On the same morning, the body of the fourth victim of the Russian attack on this enterprise was unblocked.
Search and rescue operations continue.
- We are talking about the attack on the night of June 7. Then Russia used more than 50 UAVs, KABs and a missile on the city of . This resulted in casualties and dozens of injuries.