Fifth body unblocked from rubble in Kharkiv after Russian strike on June 7

Rescue and search operations have been going on for five days. One more person may be under the rubble

The attack on June 7 (Photo: Oleg Sinegubov's Telegram channel)

In Kharkiv, two more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a factory attacked by Russians five days ago. This was reported to by the head of the regional military civilian administration Oleh Syniehubov .

"Rescuers have just removed the body of the fifth person from the rubble of a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv," he wrote .

On the same morning, the body of the fourth victim of the Russian attack on this enterprise was unblocked.

Search and rescue operations continue.