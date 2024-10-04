Unknown aircraft attack oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, governor blames Ukraine – video

The regional authorities said that the downed drone allegedly fell on an empty tank without fuel

Russian firefighters (Illustrative photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia)

An unknown aircraft attacked an oil depot in Voronezh Oblast in the early hours of October 4, causing a fire. Regional governor Alexander Gusev blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Initially, videos of the fire in the Anna district of Voronezh Oblast appeared on local Telegram channels. A voice in the video claimed that the oil depot was on fire after an "air strike" and that the main electrical networks were likely affected. In a second video, a sound similar to a drone flying by was heard, followed by an explosion.

The governor confirmed that drones were flying in the region overnight and claimed they were Ukrainian. According to Gusev, electronic warfare systems suppressed the drones, and one of them crashed on the grounds of the oil depot, causing an empty tank to catch fire. He stated that there were no casualties, and rescue workers are on the scene.

On September 3, a fire at an oil depot in Proletarsk, Russia, was extinguished after 16 days. Satellite images showed the aftermath of the attack on the facility.

On September 22, satellite images revealed the damage to a second ammunition depot in Toropets, near Tver, following a Ukrainian strike.

On September 29, Russians reported a mass drone attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have destroyed 125 UAVs.