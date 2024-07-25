US and Canadian fighter jets intercept Russian and Chinese warplanes

The incident occurred in the sky off the coast of Alaska, NORAD said

Russian warplane (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

On Wednesday, fighter jets of the United States and Canada intercepted Russian and Chinese military planes, announced the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on X.

The message says that NORAD detected, tracked and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 military aircraft, as well as two Chinese H-6 bombers.

Warplanes of the Russian Federation and China operated in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The interception was carried out by NORAD fighters from the USA and Canada.

REFERENCE The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a joint aerospace defense system of the United States and Canada, the main tasks of which are to provide control of the air and near-terrestrial space of North America, early warning of an air and space attack, and air and missile defense of the two countries.

On July 15, Sweden and Finland intercepted two Russian fighter jets over the Baltic Sea.

On July 21, two B-52H strategic bombers of the US Air Force arrived in Romania for the first time. Two Russian fighter jets intercepted them over the Barents Sea.