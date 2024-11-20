US announces $275M military aid package for Ukraine: full list

The package includes HIMARS ammunition and artillery shells

HIMARS (Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

On Wednesday, November 20, the United States announced a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine. The Pentagon released a detailed list of equipment included.

This is the 70th tranche of aid provided from U.S. Defense Department stocks since August 2021. The package is designed to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs, including munitions for rocket systems, artillery, and anti-armor weapons.

The $275 million aid package includes:

→ ammunition for HIMARS;



→ 105mm and 155mm artillery shells;



→ 60mm and 81mm mortar rounds;



→ drones;

→ TOW missiles;



→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;



→ small arms and ammunition;

→ demolition equipment and munitions;



→ chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective gear;



→ spare parts, ancillary equipment, training, transportation, and services.