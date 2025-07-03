US company to produce hundreds of thousands of drones for Ukraine

Swift Beat CEO Eric Schmidt, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (Screenshot from the Office of the President's video)

The Ministry of Defense has signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term strategic partnership with the American company Swift Beat – this involves the production of hundreds of thousands of drones this year and further scaling up. This was reported by the Office of the president.

The cooperation agreement was signed during a visit by the Ukrainian delegation to Denmark: the memorandum was signed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the company's CEO Eric Schmidt in the presence of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The document provides for the expansion of the company's production capacity, and modern drones will be supplied to Ukraine on a priority basis, under special conditions and at cost," the Office of the president said.