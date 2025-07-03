Ukraine is capable of producing up to 10 million drones per year – Ministry of Defense

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Facebook of the Minister)

The Ukrainian defense industry complex is capable of producing up to 10 million drones per year. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a meeting with representatives of the German defense industry.

According to him, representatives of more than 20 German defense enterprises participated in the discussion on the development of cooperation between Ukraine and foreign partners.

During the meeting, Umerov presented key initiatives of Ukraine, including a project to attract investments in Ukrainian production.

"Our industry is already capable of producing up to 10 million drones per year. With adequate funding, we can produce even more modern weapons," he said.

The minister also discussed with the German guests a project to combine Ukrainian technologies with the production capacities of partners to scale up arms production.

"Our goal is to establish effective cooperation. The state is ready to assist companies in finding partners in Ukraine and to take direct part in joint projects, including through co-investment and the creation of joint ventures," he said.