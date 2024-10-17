US confident in continued support of Ukraine from European countries and beyond

"We have been gratified by the coalition of more than 50 countries we have put together to support Ukraine," said the spokesman of the State Department

The United States is confident that countries in Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a briefing.

When asked if Washington shares concerns about potential reductions in military support for Ukraine from France and Germany, Miller responded, "Every country has to make its own decisions based on their capabilities, based on their budgets, about what they can do. We have been gratified by the coalition of more than 50 countries we have put together to support Ukraine."

Miller also noted that there are several countries, both within and outside Europe, that have contributed to Ukraine's defense, and the United States is confident in the continuation of this support.

Additionally, Miller reported that Washington continues to cooperate with Ukraine on the Victory Plan, as well as on measures outside this plan that can help achieve victory on the battlefield and ensure peace.

Earlier, it was reported that Germany may reduce its military aid to Ukraine in the coming years—from €8 billion in 2024 to €4 billion in 2025, €3 billion in 2026, and €0.5 billion in 2027 and 2028. The reason for this is that Germany has hit its constitutional debt ceiling and must choose between cutting social programs or aid to Ukraine.