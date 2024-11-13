US focused on supporting Ukraine, not speculating on future administration's plans – Pentagon

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said many times that Ukraine is important and its security is important not only for Europe, but also for the United States

The U.S. Defense Department has dismissed rumors about alleged plans by former President Donald Trump to create a buffer zone in Ukraine, stating that it remains focused on supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, announced Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder during a briefing.

When asked about rumors that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is concerned about the plans of the future Trump administration to create a buffer demilitarized zone in Ukraine, which could undermine the legacy of the Biden administration, Ryder responded, "I'm not going to speculate or get into hypotheticals about the next administration. We're very focused on, as I highlighted earlier, on the situation at hand right now and frequent communication with our Ukrainian counterparts to ensure they have what they need to defend themselves from Russian aggression."

Ryder stressed that Secretary Austin has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is significant and its security is important not only for Europe but also for the United States.

The spokesperson also mentioned the "strong support for Ukraine" from both American political parties and noted that the U.S. intends to maintain close communication with its allies and partners.

"We're going to continue to be focused on the task at hand right now, which is helping Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression. But as for what the future might portend, I'm just not going to speculate or get into hypotheticals," Ryder concluded.

Since the additional funding for Ukraine was approved by Congress in April 2024, the U.S. has already delivered 83% of the promised ammunition, 67% of the promised air defense systems, and 60% of the promised firepower to Ukraine.

Officially, the Trump campaign has not published any plans regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, but media outlets have shared supposed fragments of possible plans.