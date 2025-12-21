US intercepts second ship off Venezuela this weekend – Reuters

This is not the first US operation since the beginning of December and the second in the last day

Port of Venezuela (Photo: EPA/Ronald Pena R)

On December 21, the United States intercepted another ship off the coast of Venezuela in international waters. Reuters reports reported two unnamed American officials.

However, they did not say which vessel was intercepted or where the operation was conducted.

The move comes a few days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

This is the second operation this weekend. on December 20, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem confirmedthe US Coast Guard intercepted a tanker docked in Venezuela. She promised that America would continue to pursue the illegal movement of sanctioned oil used to "finance narcoterrorism in the region."