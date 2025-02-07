US Justice Department disbands group searching for assets of Russian oligarchs

While the investigations launched by the group will likely continue, they will no longer be coordinated from the Justice Department's central office, the journalists write

Pam Bondi (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The U.S. Justice Department is disbanding its Task Force KleptoCapture, created after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine to enforce sanctions against Kremlin-linked oligarchs, and redirecting resources to combat drug cartels and gangs, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in a memo reported by Reuters.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The directive, issued during Bondi’s first day in office, states the task force will end as part of a broader policy shift.

"This policy requires a fundamental change in mindset and approach," Bondi wrote, noting funds previously allocated to sanction enforcement and asset seizures will instead target narcotics networks.

Launched under President Joe Biden, Task Force KleptoCapture aimed to financially isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and penalize sanctions violators.

It pursued cases against aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, media tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev, and seized yachts belonging to sanctioned oligarchs Suleiman Kerimov and Viktor Vekselberg. The unit also worked to cut Russia off from global markets and uphold sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

While ongoing investigations will continue, they will no longer be centrally coordinated by the DOJ. Prosecutors assigned to the task force will return to prior roles. The changes take effect within 90 days but may be extended or made permanent.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved National Security and Defense Council sanctions on January 19, against Russian propagandists and collaborators, including Konstantin Grigorishin.

On January 21, President Donald Trump suggested additional sanctions if Putin refuses peace talks.