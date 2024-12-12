US lawmakers ask intelligence agencies to assess risks of ending aid to Ukraine and Russia's victory

The USA wants to understand the risks to its security from the termination and continuation of support to Ukraine

US Intelligence

U.S. lawmakers have directed intelligence agencies to assess the security risks for America if military aid to Ukraine is halted and Russia wins the war, The Hill reported.

Legislators have tasked the directors of the Defense Intelligence Agency, National Intelligence, and the Central Intelligence Agency with preparing a report titled "Assessment of likely course of war in Ukraine." The report must include an evaluation of the full-scale war's progress in light of U.S. assistance and its consequences.

The report is expected to detail the impact of Ukraine's ability to defend against Russia if the United States continues or halts military and economic support. It will also assess the consequences of withdrawing U.S. authorization for long-range strikes on Russia.

The intelligence agencies are to examine the potential repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat on U.S. national security interests, including potential aggression from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

The report will be unclassified but may contain some classified sections. It will be submitted to the House and Senate intelligence committees, as well as the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Relations, and Appropriations panels.

Lawmakers have requested the report within 90 days of the signing of the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act). It is unclear how the document will account for the views of President Joe Biden's intelligence chiefs compared to those of Donald Trump's appointees.

On December 2, the former NATO secretary-general suggested that Ukraine could cede occupied territories to Russia in exchange for peace.

On December 11, Reuters reported that Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron he wants an immediate ceasefire.

On December 12, it was reported that Zelenskyy discussed Ukrainians' expectations from Trump, stating that they hope Trump's strong position will help end the war.