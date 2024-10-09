US military gives Congress list of weapons that Ukraine has been asking for – CNN

In particular, the list includes JASSM air-to-surface missiles, as well as the Link 16 communication system

Christopher Cavoli (Photo: EPA)

Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli has compiled a list of weapons that the United States could provide to Ukraine to strengthen its defense against Russian aggression, reported CNN, citing informed sources.

According to the sources, the list includes Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), known for their high precision and range, depending on the modification, as well as the Link 16 communication system – a data exchange network used by the United States and NATO to enhance communication between combat systems, particularly for air defense and missile defense management.

Ukraine has repeatedly requested these weapons from America, according to another CNN source familiar with the situation.

Cavoli's list does not specify why these systems have not been provided to Ukraine. However, US officials have previously expressed concerns that sensitive technologies could fall into Russian hands, which likely also applies to the Link 16 system.

The source also noted that air-to-surface missiles launched from fighter jets may not be effective for Ukraine if it does not achieve air superiority.

CNN reports that after nearly three years of war, Ukraine continues to request modern weapons and the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range systems from the United States. With the upcoming US presidential elections, the future of American support for Ukraine remains uncertain, although Washington states that it is working to ensure the Ukrainian army has the necessary means by the end of 2025.

On October 12, the next Ramstein meeting was scheduled, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan and discuss "real steps" to end the war with allies.

On October 6, Zelenskyy announced political consultations to fill in the military points of the Victory Plan.

On October 8, US President Joe Biden canceled his visit to Germany due to Hurricane Milton, which is approaching the coast of Florida.

The Pentagon is currently discussing the possibility of delaying the Ramstein meeting in Germany by a few days.