The United States adapts and adjusts military and other support to Ukraine when appropriate, Matthew Miller stated

Matthew Miller (Photo: US Department of State)

The United States has not changed its policy regarding Ukraine's use of American long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing.

Asked whether Ukraine has received permission to use American long-range missiles to strike Russia, Miller stated, "I don’t have any policy updates to speak to today."

"As you know, since even before Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the United States has marshaled a coalition of more than 50 countries to provide assistance to Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable for its actions," the State Department spokesperson said.

However, Miller clarified that Washington adapts and adjusts military and other support to Ukraine as needed.

"But I don’t have any new policy developments to speak to today," he added.

Miller also addressed Russian accusations against the United States for escalating the conflict by allegedly allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes, reminding that it was Russia that involved 11,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war in the heart of Europe.

The State Department representative noted that this is a serious escalation, as it involves the army of an Asian country in a European conflict. In this context, he recalled the statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington's response to this will be firm.

On November 17, The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden had allowed Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russia, although the U.S. has not officially confirmed this information.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to similar media reports on the same day, stating that long-range strikes are not announced in advance and that the missiles will "speak for themselves."

On November 18, Axios reported that Joe Biden approved the use of ATACMS missiles only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean soldiers are concentrated.