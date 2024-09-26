US president to convene Ramstein-25 meeting at leader level

The date of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is still unknown

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

President Joe Biden has announced that the 25th Ramstein format meeting will take place in Germany in October, aimed at coordinating support for Ukraine from over 50 countries, according to the White House press service.

"I will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month to coordinate the efforts of the more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggressio," Biden said.

He also announced a new defense aid package for Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion and the decision to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) air-launched missiles, which are compatible with F-16 fighter jets.

"Through these actions, my message is clear: The United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war," Biden stated.

The previous Ramstein meeting took place on September 6, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance. Among the outcomes of Ramstein-24 were aid packages from the United States, Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, and other countries.