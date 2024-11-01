US provides Ukraine with $425M military aid package: weapon list
On November 1, the US Department of Defense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million, including missiles and ammunition, according to a Pentagon press release.
The package includes:
→ Ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems
→ HIMARS rocket artillery ammunition
→ Portable Stinger air defense systems
→ Counter-drone (c-UAS) equipment and ammunition
→ Air-to-surface missiles
→ 155mm and 105mm artillery shells
→ Heavy TOW anti-tank guided missiles
→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems
→ Stryker armored personnel carriers
→ Small arms and ammunition
→ Medical equipment
→ Demolition equipment and ammunition
→ Spare parts, support equipment, services, training, and transportation.