US provides Ukraine with $425M military aid package: weapon list

This marks the 69th aid package under President Joe Biden's administration

NASAMS system (Photo via Flickr)

On November 1, the US Department of Defense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million, including missiles and ammunition, according to a Pentagon press release.

The package includes:

→ Ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems

→ HIMARS rocket artillery ammunition

→ Portable Stinger air defense systems

→ Counter-drone (c-UAS) equipment and ammunition

→ Air-to-surface missiles

→ 155mm and 105mm artillery shells

→ Heavy TOW anti-tank guided missiles

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems

→ Stryker armored personnel carriers

→ Small arms and ammunition

→ Medical equipment

→ Demolition equipment and ammunition

→ Spare parts, support equipment, services, training, and transportation.