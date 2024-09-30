US Senator Rubio believes Trump wants to strengthen Ukraine's position in peace negotiations

Senator Marco Rubio believes that Donald Trump wants to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations for better conditions for a peaceful settlement of the war

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a key figure in the Senate Intelligence Committee, believes that presidential candidate Donald Trump aims to strengthen Ukraine's position in future peace negotiations, reports NBC News.

"I'm not on Russia's side, but unfortunately the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement. And I want and we want and I believe Donald Trump wants for Ukraine to have more leverage in that negotiation," Rubio said.

He also noted that the administration of current President Joe Biden, a Democrat, also believes that the Russia-Ukraine war will ultimately end through negotiations.

"We hope that when that time comes there is more leverage on the Ukrainian side than on the Russian side," Rubio concluded.

On September 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York. Trump stated that he and the Ukrainian president both want a "just peace" for Ukraine.

After the meeting, Trump promised to visit "beautiful Ukraine."