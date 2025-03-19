US suspends work on countering Russian sabotage and cyberattacks – Reuters

Pressure on Moscow has eased, despite warnings from American and foreign intelligence

US National Security (Illustrative photo: US Space Command)

Multiple U.S. national security agencies have paused some joint efforts to combat Russian sabotage, disinformation, and cyberattacks, according to Reuters, which spoke to seven ex-officials from now-stalled working groups.

The move signals a reduced focus on Moscow as regular meetings between the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) and European counterparts have ceased, and the NSC has stopped formally coordinating interagency actions involving the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and State Department.

Key programs tracking Russian influence operations have also been halted.

Reuters couldn’t confirm if President Donald Trump directly ordered the cessation, whether hiring for these roles continues, or if agencies are acting independently of White House guidance.

Unnamed officials expressed alarm that the new administration is deprioritizing the issue despite intelligence warnings, a shift following the termination of other Russia-focused projects.

In February 2025, the FBI shelved efforts to counter foreign election interference, including from Russia, sending staff on leave. The Justice Department also disbanded a team seizing Russian oligarchs’ assets.

A senior U.S. NATO official insisted America still collaborates with allies on Russia’s cyberwarfare but declined further detail. The CIA, FBI, and State Department offered no comment.

In 2024, former President Joe Biden directed his security team to form task forces to monitor these threats amid intelligence alerts of Russia’s shadow war against the West. Pre-inauguration briefings urged Trump’s team to maintain vigilance over Russia’s hybrid campaign.

The NSC-led plan involved at least seven agencies working with allies to thwart plots targeting Europe and the U.S., but since January 20, 2025, much of this effort has “come to a standstill,” per 11 current and former officials.

On February 21, Spiegel reported Russian trolls likely spread fake election videos in Germany.

On March 2, CNN noted Russia and China’s attempts to recruit disgruntled U.S. officials.

On March 5, NBC News warned allies might cut intelligence sharing with the U.S. over leak fears to Russia.

On March 6, Romania suspected six individuals of working for Russia in a coup attempt.

On March 18, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is preparing for confrontation with Europe.