US-Ukraine agreement: Washington to provide fighter jet squadrons, not just F-16s

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a press conference with Joe Biden after signing the agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden (Photo: ERA/ETTORE FERRARI)

The security agreement signed between Ukraine and the US will include Washington's commitment to supply Kyiv with "fighter jet squadrons," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a press conference with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

"The agreement clearly states that America supports Ukraine’s efforts to gain victory in this war. The agreement includes provisions for advanced defense systems like Patriot and fighter jet squadrons – that’s right, plural, squadrons – including, but not limited to, F-16s," he said.

The document also details the supply of necessary weapons, their joint production, and the strengthening of the defense industries of Ukraine and the United States through cooperation.

"This will ensure not only security but also new good jobs for Ukrainians and Americans," the head of state added.

