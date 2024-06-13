Zelenskyy and Biden sign bilateral security agreement

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden (Photo: White House)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the evening of June 13, according to Reuters.

The agreement aims to pave the way for "Ukraine's eventual NATO membership" and reaffirms the United States' support for Kyiv in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the event of an armed attack on Ukraine or the threat of such an attack, American and Ukrainian officials will meet within 24 hours to consult and determine what additional defense needs Ukraine may have.

Additionally, the United States commits to providing long-term material, training and advisory, technical, intelligence, security, defense industry, institutional, and other support to develop Ukrainian security and defense forces "capable of protecting a sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine and deterring future aggression."

