US should match NATO members' contributions to Ukraine's weapon fund – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General stated that this amounts to $40 billion annually, half of which should be provided by the U.S.

Jens Stoltenberg

The United States should provide half of the funds for NATO's arms procurement fund for Ukraine, and this fund should total $40 billion per year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced at a press conference.

According to Stoltenberg, on Friday, June 14, NATO is expected to approve a detailed plan for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"Its volume will be $40 billion a year, and contributions to this fund should be proportional to GDP. The U.S. GDP is half of the total GDP of NATO countries so the United States will provide half of this fund, and European countries and Canada will provide the rest," Stoltenberg said.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is running for a second term, said in April that European countries should increase their military aid to Ukraine to match that of the U.S. He made the statement in the context of whether he would continue to support Ukraine if he wins the election.

