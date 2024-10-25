Usyk calls on Trump to help release Ukrainian prisoners, if he is sure of his influence on Putin

In particular, the world champion stressed the release from Russian captivity of soldiers who defended Azovstal

Ukrainian boxing champion and heavyweight title holder Oleksandr Usyk has called on presidential candidate Donald Trump to help free Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity, leveraging his claimed influence on Vladimir Putin, according to an appeal on his X page.

The boxer addressed stand-up comedian Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump is scheduled to appear on a few days before the elections.

Usyk asked Rogan to pose the following question to Trump: "f Mr. President is so confident in his influence over Putin, could he help #FreeAzovstalDefenders and all Ukrainians from Russian captivity right away? Time is of the essence"

On October 15, Trump stated that he "gets along great" with Putin and that the Russian dictator had warned him about the intention to launch a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Trump has also repeatedly claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within a day if he becomes the U.S. president.

His opponent, Kamala Harris, believes that by this, Trump means he intends to capitulate. In her view, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv if Trump wins the U.S. election.