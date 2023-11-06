128th brigade confirms 19 soldiers killed due to Russian strike

The 128th Mountain Assault Brigade on Monday confirmed the deaths of 19 soldiers during a Russian attack on the unit’s formation in the Zaporizhzhia region, which sparked fury as the circumstances of the tragedy surfaced.

It was revealed that the soldiers were to have been awarded in the village of Zarichne, close to the frontline, on 3 November, and their commander might have failed to take necessary precautionary measures.

In a statement, the brigade said it was investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy.

"Until it is completed, we ask you not to publish unverified and often fake information. Our best soldiers were killed," it added.

Earlier, Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov ordered an investigation into the tragedy. The Zakarpattia region, where the brigade is originally based, declared three days of mourning.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.