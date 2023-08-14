Ukrainian diplomat dies in Armenia

Oleksandr Senchenko, Ukraine’s chargés d'affaires ad interim in Armenia, died on Sunday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement sent to LIGA.net.

Mr Senchenko, who was in charge of Kyiv’s diplomatic mission in Yerevan, tragically died in Armenia, the ministry said, without elaborating.

Local media reported that the Ukrainian diplomat had died while swimming in Lake Sevan, a popular local resort and one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in Eurasia.

Rescuers received a call about a man missing 25 metres from the shore, and his body was later recovered at about 1.5 metres deep. The doctors pronounced him dead on the spot.

Oleksandr Senchenko worked at the Ukrainian foreign ministry since 2003.

