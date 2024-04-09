White House implies slow Congress approval of aid bill hindering Ukraine on battlefield

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo: EPA)

The press secretary of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, called on the US Congress to consider the bill on providing assistance to Ukraine. She reiterated the Biden administration's request during a Monday briefing.

"What we have seen in the past several weeks and months is Ukraine is losing ground because of Congressional inaction. We have to continue our support as we have been supporting them for more than two years. They are fighting for their freedom and democracy," said Jean-Pierre.

The White House press secretary noted that if the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, introduced the Ukraine aid bill, this document would receive "overwhelming support."

Since September 2023, the US Congress cannot agree on a budget for 2024. In particular, there is no consensus on the issue of financial support for Ukraine.

On February 22, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the US Congress should approve further aid to Ukraine, otherwise "more and more of our heroic guys will be in hospitals."

On March 21, the Democrats in the US Congress voiced support for the initiative of the Republicans to provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of a loan.

On April 1, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that there will be some "important innovations" in the question of aid to Ukraine, which should be put to a vote after the Easter holidays.