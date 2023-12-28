Black Sea: Panamanian ship explosion exposes maritime vulnerabilities

According to military sources, one of the injured received on-site medical assistance, while the other was transported to the nearest hospital

Photo: SBGS

A civilian ship flying the Panamanian flag detonated a Russian mine in the Black Sea, causing injuries to two sailors. This information was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) and the Southern Defense Forces.

The bulk carrier was carrying grain to one of the Danube ports. As a result of the explosion, the vessel lost propulsion and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck.

Ukrainian Sea Guard boats, as well as search and rescue vessels, assisted the crew and brought on board medics. During the inspection of the ship and the captain's interrogation, it was revealed that two sailors had sustained injuries.

According to military reports, immediate medical assistance was provided on-site to one of the injured, while the other was sent to the nearest hospital.

Tugboats have been directed to the ship – they will tow it off the shallows and transport it to the port.

Photo: DPSU

Photo: DPSU

Photo: DPSU

