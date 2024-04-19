Missile attack on Dnipro: six people injured, fire breaks out in five-story building

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported that there may be people under the rubble

Dnipro (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the morning of April 19, during a large-scale air raid alert, which was announced due to the launch of enemy missiles, explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro, reported public broadcaster Suspilne.

At 4:27 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat to the eastern regions. At 4:56 and 5:03 a.m., the Air Force reported missiles in the direction of Dnipro.

At 5:11 a.m., Suspilne reported that there was an explosion inside. At 5:14 and 5:20 a.m., the sounds of explosions were again heard in Dnipro.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote that Dnipro was under missile attack.