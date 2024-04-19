Missile attack on Dnipro: six people injured, fire breaks out in five-story building

Missile attack on Dnipro: six people injured, fire breaks out in five-story buildingsupplemented
On the morning of April 19, during a large-scale air raid alert, which was announced due to the launch of enemy missiles, explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro, reported public broadcaster Suspilne.
"Our sky defenders are working. Stay in safe places until the end of the air raid alert," he said.
According to Lysak, as a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro, a fire broke out in a five-story building, it was partially destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. Six casualties were confirmed.
In the evening of April 14, the Russian Federation launched a cruise missile at the city of Dnipro, which was shot down. Due to the fall of the missile debris, private houses were damaged, there were casualties.
On the night of April 15, the Russians launched a missile attack on Dnipro. An infrastructural facility was damaged, but no one was injured.
On the morning of April 18, Russia attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, two men were injured and fires broke out.