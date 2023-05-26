At least two dead, 23 wounded in Russian attack on Dnipro

supplemented

Russia’s missile attack on the city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine on Friday morning has left at least two dead and nearly two dozen wounded, local authorities said.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

A loud explosion was heard in the city at about 10:29am, a LIGA.net correspondent said, followed by an air raid siren in the Dnipro region.

Local social media groups reported a column of smoke over the city after the explosion.

The Russian missile hit a medical institution and a vet clinic nearby, Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipro regional military administration, later said.

By now, 23 people are confirmed to have been wounded in the attack, with two people dead. One of them, a 68-year-old man, was passing by the institution when the missile hit, and the other was found under the rubble.

Earlier, overnight on Friday, Russia also attacked Dnipro, dealing serious damage to a transport company and leaving one person wounded.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.