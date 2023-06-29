EU not ruling out ‘military missions to Ukraine’ as part of security guarantees- FT

The European Union leaders have agreed to offer ‘future security commitments’ to Ukraine, which might include sending EU military missions, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The bloc’s 27 leaders pledged ‘security commitments’ would be provided to Ukraine, involving financing weapons supplies through the European Peace Facility, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

"They also pledged to expand the EU’s initiative to train Ukrainian troops, and to explore the possibility of EU military missions to Ukraine if the conditions for it were deemed suitable," the FT added.

Earlier this month, former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that if there were no real security guarantees for Ukraine at the Alliance’s upcoming summit, some of Kyiv’s allies may send their troops at the request of the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that was unlikely to ever happen until the war was over, and Kyiv was not asking for that anyway.

