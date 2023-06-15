NATO has two options for Ukraine security guarantees, Czech president says

NATO members are now discussing two scenarios of how Ukraine’s future membership in the Alliance is to be addressed, Czech president Petr Pavel says.

In an interview with Radio Svoboda, Mr Pavel said the scenarios resemble the security guarantees provided either to Finland before it joined NATO or Israel.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"I have heard of two types or scenarios of guarantees. One is the guarantees that were given to Finland from the beginning of the ratification process until it joined [NATO]. The other approach to security assurances is the one that [Allies] have applied to Israel," he added.

"Perhaps we will see something in-between."

The Czech leader believes the finalised security guarantees NATO could offer to Ukraine will depend on the number of the allies willing to subscribe thereto, as well as who exactly they will be.

He expects "very strong statements" of Ukraine support at the NATO summit in Vilnius next month, with "a number of countries agreeing on a long-term plan for such support, which will not be based on one-off contributions, but on a carefully planned long-term procedure."

"But I would also very much welcome clear language on Ukraine's future membership once the war is over."

"Obviously, the accession process cannot begin while the country is at war. But I firmly believe that all leaders will understand that Ukraine's participation in NATO and the EU is probably the only guarantee of stability in the region, of strengthening both NATO and the EU, and of deterring Russia and its aggressive policies."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.