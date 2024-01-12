European Parliament votes to strip Hungary of voting rights in EU Council

Viktor Orban (Photo: ERA/Filip Singer)

The required 120 votes from colleagues to strip Hungary of its voting rights in the European Union Council were announced by Finnish Member of the European Parliament Petri Sarvamaa on his Twitter account.

"Signatures collected! We are one step closer to stripping Orban of his voting rights. The feedback has been strong; thanks to everyone who supported this historic petition. I gathered 120 votes from various parties and several EU member states," wrote Sarvamaa.

He further explained that it would be crucial to promptly assess the final overall support for the petition during the plenary session.

This could happen as early as next week when the European Parliament will vote on a resolution regarding Hungary, the Finnish MEP wrote.

On January 9, Sarvamaa proposed invoking the procedure under Article 7(2) of the Treaty on the European Union against Hungary. It allows for the suspension of certain rights, including voting in the EU Council, for a state that repeatedly violates EU values.

Below is the text of the petition initiated by Sarvamaa.

Click to enlarge

